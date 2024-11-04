Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers, Celtics Player
Following a mediocre 3-3 start to their 2024-25 campaign, the Denver Nuggets could already be looking to make some roster changes.
In an attempt to regain the fire that the Nuggets held during their 2023 NBA title run, the Nuggets are reportedly a "team to watch" for high-flying free agent Lonnie Walker IV.
Via NBA insider Marc Stein: "Denver has emerged as a 'team to watch' alongside Boston for Lonnie Walker's potential NBA return as the season unfolds."
Walker, 25, most recently spent the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 9.7 points per game on 38.4 percent shooting from deep. Walker has widely been recognized for his acrobatic finishes, but he has proven to be much more than a walking highlight reel.
After being waived by the Boston Celtics last month, Walker made the business decision to head overseas and sign with Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania. If a team, like Denver, is interested in bringing him back to the NBA, they will have to buy him out of his new club.
Walker made a name for himself with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers early into his career, memorably playing a bench role in helping LeBron James make his most recent Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023, losing to Denver. The career 35.6 percent three-point shooter could add some much-needed wing depth to a Nuggets squad struggling to find help around superstar Nikola Jokic.
