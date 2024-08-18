Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Trade for Nikola Jokic's Olympic Teammate

The Denver Nuggets are considered a potential trade destination for this Serbian basketball star

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia point guard Vasilije Micic (22) shoots the ball against Germany power forward Daniel Theis (10) in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia point guard Vasilije Micic (22) shoots the ball against Germany power forward Daniel Theis (10) in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Serbia won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was an impressive run for this Serbian group, as they were a quarter away from upsetting Team USA and earning a trip to the gold medal game.

Jokic was one of four players for Serbia to average double-figure scoring in Paris. The others were Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vasilije Micic, and Aleksa Avramovic.

In a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack, it was revealed that the Nuggets are considered a potential "down-the-road" trade suitor for Micic, who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker and Vasilije Micic
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) controls the ball while defended by Serbia point guard Vasilije Micic (22) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

"With a salary of $7.7 million this season and an $8.1million team option in 2025-26, Vasilije Micić continues to be mentioned as a potential down-the-road trade target for Denver given Micic's close relationship with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić," Stein wrote. "Bear in mind, though, Denver is just $5 million or so shy of the second luxury tax apron and thus couldn't absorb Micić's contract without dreaded second-apron complications."

Micic averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds at the Paris Olympics. In 60 career NBA games, Micic has averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.

Currently under contract with Charlotte for the 2024-25 season, Micic has a $8.1M team option for the 2025-26 season.

