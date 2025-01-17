Denver Nuggets Fans React to Joel Embiid Injury News
One of the most anticipated matchups in the NBA today is when Nikola Jokic faces off against Joel Embiid. Unfortunately due to all of Embiid's injuries, it's a matchup that doesn't happen often. As fans were looking forward to that matchup next week, it looks like it won't be happening again.
The Philadelphia 76ers revealed that Joel Embiid had an increase in his left knee following an on-court workout he participated in. After consulting with team medical staff and doctors, Embiid will receive treatment and be out on the upcoming road trip and be re-evaluated in around 7-10 days. Meaning, Embiid will miss Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Needless to say, Denver Nuggets fans were relentless in their reactions.
The immediate reaction from some Nuggets fans was to point out the last time that Embiid was actually available to face off against Jokic.
Via @jmorton78: "November 8, 2019. Last time Embiid played in Denver. I was there, top of section 144."
The harsh reaction from Nuggets fans sparked an equally angrier reaction from 76ers fans, calling out Nuggets media for acting petty.
Via @tobiased_harris: "Denver media predictably being unbelievable losers about this."
At this point in time, Nikola Jokic has absolutely jumped over Joel Embiid when it comes to the greatest big-man debate. Jokic has three NBA MVPs, one NBA Finals MVP, and an NBA championship; Embiid has never even been to the Conference Finals despite having better talent around him. Yet for some reason, the debate continues to rage on.
