Denver Nuggets Getting Sued for Major Accusation
The Denver Nuggets have a very non-problematic team on the court, but off the court, it seems like the organization may have an issue to deal with.
On December 8, Andre Benson was a guest at a Denver Nuggets game, where he claimed a Nuggets employee argued with him about whether he belonged in his front-row seat. The Ball Arena employee then called security to follow up and check whether Benson belonged in his seat.
Benson claimed that he was spoken to in a very aggressive and condescending manner and that he felt "an implied threat of physical harm." He posted part of the incident on social media, where he claimed he was racially profiled.
Since then, Andre Benson has now filed suit on May 28 to the Colorado state court. The case is Andre Benson v. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC.
According to a report by Law360, Benson tried to resolve the issue with the Denver Nuggets and Ball Arena before taking it to court. He claims that he was "rebuffed and dismissed" in his attempts, and that's what prompted him to take the matter further into court. Benson's suit claimed discrimination in public and intentional infliction of emotional distress, he is asking for more than $100,000 in damages.
The Denver Nuggets and Ball Arena have yet to make a statement on the suit.
