Denver Nuggets GM's Shocking Statement on Losing Championship Player
The Denver Nuggets have a huge issue to figure out this offseason when it comes to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player option and potential unrestricted free agency. With the new CBA, it's going to be incredibly hard to retain Caldwell-Pope, and Nuggets GM Calvin Booth knows that.
During an interview session with the media, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth was asked about Caldwell-Pope potentially becoming a free agent and gave a brutally honest answer. From Booth's answer, it sounds like the Nuggets are expecting to lose Caldwell-Pope.
"I think we have to look at everything, the nature of free agency is that he's unrestricted," Booth said. "We can try to bring him back and if he doesn't want to come back or chooses to go somewhere else, that's his prerogative, so we'll have to work with that. I think we're prepared to plug and play... When you look at good teams in the past, they had to find a way to replace fourth, fifth starters, sixth men off the bench, and still keep rolling."
In Booth's eyes, he believes the Nuggets are prepared to lose Caldwell-Pope, and can handle it with the emergence of Christian Braun. It's a big responsibility for a 23-year-old entering his third year in the league.
"It would be nice if he's back, they have a lot of continuity together," Booth said. "But I think all of the stuff I've looked at with lineup stuff, Christian Braun is one of the best net rating guys in the league, as is KCP. I think if he's to step in the lineup like how we're projected, I think we'll be okay if KCP doesn't return.
With the way that Calvin Booth spoke, it sounds like the Denver Nuggets are inevitably losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason. He's only set to make $15 million next season and someone will likely pay much more for a role player of his caliber. For now, it's just the waiting game.
