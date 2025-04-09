Denver Nuggets Legend Shares Blunt Reaction to Michael Malone Firing
The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Mike Malone with just three games remaining in the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, the Nuggets flipped the basketball world on its head when the club announced that they'd be parting ways with both Malone and general manager, Calvin Booth, effective immediately.
Assistant coach, David Adelman will take over for Malone on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.
The news of Malone's dismissal came as a surprise to just about everyone around the league, and with the news coming right in the middle of the afternoon, Nuggets legend and newly minted Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony's reaction to the news was caught live as he was recording an episode of his '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast.
"What the f***?!" Anthony yelled when finding out about Malone's firing. "Oh sh**! Wow, I'm trying to process that real quick."
Following the news of Malone and Booth's firings, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's Vice Chairman, Josh Kroenke spoke with the club's social team to discuss the reasoning behind the organization's decision to make such a major change with just days to go before the playoffs.
"This wasn't a decision that was taken lightly and wasn't a decision that was reactionary to anything specific" Kroenke admitted. "Having observed our group over a very long period of time, there were trends that were very worrisome at different points in time but they would get masked by a few wins here and there."
The Nuggets' era under Adelman will begin on Wednesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. EST.