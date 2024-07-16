Denver Nuggets Make Announcement on Injured Player
The Denver Nuggets had very high hopes for rookie DaRon Holmes II. Unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury against the LA Clippers in an NBA Summer League game, and to make things worse, it was a major one that'll keep him out all season.
The Nuggets have officially announced that DaRon Holmes II has undergone repair of his right Achilles tendon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kenneth Hunt at the UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver. The team will provide updates on DaRon's status throughout the season when appropriate.
Before getting injured in the Summer League, Holmes put up 11 points and 7 rebounds on 50% shooting against the Clippers. In college at Dayton last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks on 54/39/71 shooting from the field. Holmes is a 21-year-old and a 6'10" power forward/center.
DaRon Holmes II would have been a perfect backup center behind Nikola Jokic, both spacing the floor and having a defensive presence. Unfortunately, Holmes will miss his entire rookie season this upcoming year and will have to watch from the sidelines. If there's a silver lining to the situation, the 2024-25 NBA season will be a perfect learning experience for DaRon Holmes II. Hopefully, he can capitalize on it the same way that Michael Porter Jr. did with the Denver Nuggets.
