Denver Nuggets Make David Adelman Announcement
The Denver Nuggets officially introduced David Adelman as the 13th head coach in franchise history today. After taking over Mike Malone as the interim head coach late in the regular season and into the playoffs, the Nuggets officially have their next sideline leader.
The Nuggets suffered a second-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's playoffs, which now marks back-to-back round-two exits since winning the championship in 2023. Now, they announced Adelman will be running the show moving forward.
Adelman answered questions from the media along with Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke. The owner talked about hiring Adelman as the head coach before a new general manager. Malone was fired along with then-GM Calvin Booth.
"I can say very clearly that this organization does not need a cultural reset," Kroenke said.
"Our culture is still there, we just needed to peel off a few things, have a small reset, and I think we're ready to go forward."
Adelman has been with the franchise since 2017 as an assistant coach. He's been on the sidelines for the majority of superstar Nikola Jokic's career and has been around for numerous playoff runs, including the 2023 title run.
Adelman talked about what could change going forward in terms of lineups. The Nuggets ran tight rotations at times during this year's postseason, but dipped into the bench late in the second round against Oklahoma City.
"We have to be much more creative throughout the season... it gets guys through the year healthier," Adelman said.
"You can demand a very aggressive man defense, but I think you can change things up."
As the offseason begins, trade rumors surrounding the Nuggets regard changing the core. While Denver found great success with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon backing up Jokic, major changes could be in order after this season.
