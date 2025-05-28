Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make David Adelman Announcement

The Denver Nuggets officially made an announcement regarding interim head coach David Adelman.

Jed Katz

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks to head coach David Adelman in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks to head coach David Adelman in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets officially introduced David Adelman as the 13th head coach in franchise history today. After taking over Mike Malone as the interim head coach late in the regular season and into the playoffs, the Nuggets officially have their next sideline leader.

The Nuggets suffered a second-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's playoffs, which now marks back-to-back round-two exits since winning the championship in 2023. Now, they announced Adelman will be running the show moving forward.

Adelman answered questions from the media along with Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke. The owner talked about hiring Adelman as the head coach before a new general manager. Malone was fired along with then-GM Calvin Booth.

"I can say very clearly that this organization does not need a cultural reset," Kroenke said.

"Our culture is still there, we just needed to peel off a few things, have a small reset, and I think we're ready to go forward."

Adelman has been with the franchise since 2017 as an assistant coach. He's been on the sidelines for the majority of superstar Nikola Jokic's career and has been around for numerous playoff runs, including the 2023 title run.

Adelman talked about what could change going forward in terms of lineups. The Nuggets ran tight rotations at times during this year's postseason, but dipped into the bench late in the second round against Oklahoma City.

"We have to be much more creative throughout the season... it gets guys through the year healthier," Adelman said.

"You can demand a very aggressive man defense, but I think you can change things up."

As the offseason begins, trade rumors surrounding the Nuggets regard changing the core. While Denver found great success with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon backing up Jokic, major changes could be in order after this season.

Related Articles

Lakers Guard Named Top Potential Trade Target for Nuggets

Tyrese Haliburton Joins Nikola Jokic in NBA History After Pacers-Knicks

Denver Nuggets Make Russell Westbrook Injury Announcement

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News