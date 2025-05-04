Denver Nuggets Make History vs Clippers in Game 7
The Denver Nuggets had control of the series over the Los Angeles Clippers, heading into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to advance. However, the Clippers were able to defend their home court, setting up a decisive Game 7 back in Denver with the winner set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.
In a series that was always neck and neck, Game 7 was far from that. While the Clippers took the lead in the first quarter, the Nuggets had a strong second quarter and on, taking Game 7 120-101 to advance to the next round. In the process, they also made NBA history.
The Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to have six different players score 15 or more points in a Game 7. Those included Aaron Gordon (22), Christian Braun (21), Nikola Jokic (16), Jamal Murray (16), Russell Westbrook (16), and Michael Porter Jr. (15).
Even without getting big games from Murray and Jokic, which many would've expected in a Nuggets win, Gordon and Braun stepped up big time. An encouraging sign for Denver, who will need performances like these from their supporting cast if they want to contend with the Thunder in the next round.
Looking ahead, Game 1 between the Thunder and the Nuggets is set for Monday in Oklahoma City, as the top-seeded Thunder will look to continue their momentum after an opening-round sweep.
