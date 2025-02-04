Denver Nuggets Make Injury Announcement on Key Defender
After winning the NBA championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets took the 2023-24 season by storm, winning a franchise record (NBA era) 57 games but suffered a second-round playoff exit.
Now, 49 games into the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets are just 30-19 but could be as well-equipped for a Finals run as ever. Of course, the Nuggets have superstar center Nikola Jokic leading the way with another historic season, but his supporting cast has been stellar for the majority of the season.
Guys like Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson have all stepped up into huge roles, and are significant reasons why the Nuggets have set themselves up for another potential championship.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they are dealing with some major injuries at this point of the season. On Monday, the Nuggets announced that Peyton Watson suffered a right knee sprain against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Watson, 22, has been a versatile 6-foot-8 defensive monster since getting drafted 30th overall in 2022. Watson is averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 stocks per game this season.
The third-year forward has been incredible when given an increased opportunity, averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds with 56.4/41.2/70.6 shooting splits through 12 starts this season. The Nuggets' depth will take a huge hit with Watson sidelined for at least four weeks, and the impact he makes on defense will show in the numbers while he is sidelined.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player