Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Injury Announcement on Key Starter

The Nuggets announced an Aaron Gordon injury update against the Phoenix Suns.

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half at Ball Arena.
Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns wrapped up NBA Christmas with their contest on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of Monday’s game that Denver won by a final score of 117-90. Getting back in the win column, Phoenix was able to bounce back with an impressive 110-100 victory over its Western Conference opponent.

The Nuggets had five players in double figures on Monday, including starting power forward Aaron Gordon. Returning from a calf injury at the beginning of this month, Gordon had been able to stay healthy for the Nuggets since his return, but went down again on Wednesday night.

Aaron Gordon
Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) before the game Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Making an injury announcement during Wednesday’s game, the Nuggets said Gordon was questionable to return. In the bigger piece of this announcement, the Nuggets called it right calf tightness for Gordon.

Via Nuggets: “Injury Update: Aaron Gordon is questionable to return with right calf tightness.”

Considering Gordon was dealing with a right calf injury earlier in the season that cost him multiple weeks, this is concerning. The Nuggets will play again on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Gordon’s status will be one to monitor in between now and then.

Without Gordon for all but 19 minutes on Wednesday, the Nuggets were unable to defeat the Suns. Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, but it was not enough for Denver to come away with a win.

The Nuggets are now 16-12 on the NBA season.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News