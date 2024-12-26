Denver Nuggets Make Injury Announcement on Key Starter
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns wrapped up NBA Christmas with their contest on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of Monday’s game that Denver won by a final score of 117-90. Getting back in the win column, Phoenix was able to bounce back with an impressive 110-100 victory over its Western Conference opponent.
The Nuggets had five players in double figures on Monday, including starting power forward Aaron Gordon. Returning from a calf injury at the beginning of this month, Gordon had been able to stay healthy for the Nuggets since his return, but went down again on Wednesday night.
Making an injury announcement during Wednesday’s game, the Nuggets said Gordon was questionable to return. In the bigger piece of this announcement, the Nuggets called it right calf tightness for Gordon.
Via Nuggets: “Injury Update: Aaron Gordon is questionable to return with right calf tightness.”
Considering Gordon was dealing with a right calf injury earlier in the season that cost him multiple weeks, this is concerning. The Nuggets will play again on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Gordon’s status will be one to monitor in between now and then.
Without Gordon for all but 19 minutes on Wednesday, the Nuggets were unable to defeat the Suns. Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, but it was not enough for Denver to come away with a win.
The Nuggets are now 16-12 on the NBA season.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player