Denver Nuggets Make Major Coaching Announcement

The Denver Nuggets have announced David Adelman as their new head coach

Logan Struck

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman during a press conference before game four against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets made a shocking move at the end of the regular season, parting ways with veteran head coach Michael Malone just three games before the playoffs.

In Malone's departure, David Adelman stepped up as interim head coach, and he exceeded expectations. Adelman led the Nuggets to a 3-0 finish in the regular season, took down the star-studded LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, then came just one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

Adelman and the Nuggets ended their season with a blowout Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but taking the championship favorites to seven games is a feat in itself.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks to head coach David Adelman
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks to head coach David Adelman in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After an impressive run as interim head coach, the Nuggets have made their new coaching change official. In his end-of-season press conference, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke announced that they will be hiring David Adelman to be their new head coach.

"We will be moving forward with David Adelman as our head coach," Kroenke announced.

The Nuggets parting ways with Michael Malone was shocking, but having a replacement as good as David Adelman at their disposal makes the transition much better. Of course, the timing of the Malone firing was not ideal, but the Nuggets played exceptionally under Adelman in the postseason, and he rightfully earned the new job.

"The way the group rallied around him and his different voice and style of communication was fantastic to see," Kroenke said about Adelman.

David Adelman now gets to follow in his father's footsteps as an NBA head coach, and the Nuggets will be in a great spot next season after giving him an entire offseason to prepare for the position.

