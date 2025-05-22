Denver Nuggets Make Major Coaching Announcement
The Denver Nuggets made a shocking move at the end of the regular season, parting ways with veteran head coach Michael Malone just three games before the playoffs.
In Malone's departure, David Adelman stepped up as interim head coach, and he exceeded expectations. Adelman led the Nuggets to a 3-0 finish in the regular season, took down the star-studded LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, then came just one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
Adelman and the Nuggets ended their season with a blowout Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but taking the championship favorites to seven games is a feat in itself.
After an impressive run as interim head coach, the Nuggets have made their new coaching change official. In his end-of-season press conference, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke announced that they will be hiring David Adelman to be their new head coach.
"We will be moving forward with David Adelman as our head coach," Kroenke announced.
The Nuggets parting ways with Michael Malone was shocking, but having a replacement as good as David Adelman at their disposal makes the transition much better. Of course, the timing of the Malone firing was not ideal, but the Nuggets played exceptionally under Adelman in the postseason, and he rightfully earned the new job.
"The way the group rallied around him and his different voice and style of communication was fantastic to see," Kroenke said about Adelman.
David Adelman now gets to follow in his father's footsteps as an NBA head coach, and the Nuggets will be in a great spot next season after giving him an entire offseason to prepare for the position.