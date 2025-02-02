Denver Nuggets Make NBA History vs Philadelphia 76ers
After dropping three consecutive games, the Denver Nuggets bounced back to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Friday. With a final score of 137-134, the Nuggets won the shootout.
The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray with 31 points and 11 assists, while Nikola Jokic dropped a near-triple double with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 13 assists. They overcame a 42-point, 9-assist outburst by 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, and the 271 combined points between the two teams led to an all-time great game.
Not only did the Nuggets get a huge, much-needed win, but they had an impressively historic night. The Nuggets shot 54-82 (65.9%) from the field, 12-23 (52.2%) from three, and 17-18 (94.4%) from the free throw line.
On Friday, the Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to shoot 65% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free throw line in a single game.
The Nuggets have dominated the NBA history books recently, prominently because of superstar center Nikola Jokic, who seems to put together historic performances on a nightly basis. The Nuggets moved to 29-19 after the road win over the 76ers, sitting in fourth place in the West as they hunt for their second title within three years.
Denver is ending their five-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, hoping to avoid four losses in this five-game stand, but will likely not have another historic shooting night to help them out.
