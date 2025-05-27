Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Russell Westbrook Injury Announcement

The Denver Nuggets announced a huge Russell Westbrook injury announcement

Logan Struck

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to a fan during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook in free agency, signing him to a two-year deal worth $6.7 million with a player option for the 2025-26 season.

In his debut season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, becoming a huge contributor for a championship-hopeful Denver team before they fell short in the second round of the playoffs.

However, Westbrook was dealing with some serious injury concerns toward the end of the season and into the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Nuggets announced that Westbrook underwent successful surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand.

"Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his right hand to repair multiple ligament tears. He is expected to resume full off-season training this summer," the Nuggets announced.

This came after a personal announcement from Westbrook on Tuesday morning, saying that he was going to repair two breaks in his hand that happened during the season.

"This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season," Westbrook wrote on his newsletter, Word of Westbrook. "I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot"

Westbrook showed vast improvement on both sides of the ball this season than he did the past couple with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, as the future Hall of Famer seems to have found a good home in Denver.

