Denver Nuggets Make Trade Announcement
With the NBA moratorium lifting, many previously agreed-upon trades that included different moving parts have become official. There have been several trades expanded into multi-team deals, including the six-team trade that landed Klay Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks.
This deal, which of course was headlined by Thompson’s sign and trade agreement with the Mavericks, also included Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson. In this deal, Denver sent second round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, which incentivize them to take Jackson’s contract.
This trade became official on Saturday, but was not announced on social media by the Nuggets until Sunday when they thanked Jackson for his time in Denver:
Jackson had some ups and downs during his time with the Nuggets, but was on their 2023 championship roster, and played a role during that regular season. Falling out of Denver’s rotation shortly before that postseason began, Jackson only appeared in six playoff games, tallying just 18 total minutes. That said, he will always be an NBA champion, and is appreciated by the Nuggets for what he brought during his time there.
Denver has been very quiet this offseason outside of the Jackson deal, but they remain in pursuit of Clippers guard Russell Westbrook via trade or signing in free agency following a buyout. Westbrook would be a big addition for Denver, especially with the newly available guard minutes.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement