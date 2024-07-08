Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Trade Announcement

The Nuggets have officially announced a trade

Joey Linn

Nov 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) and forward Paul George (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) and forward Paul George (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the NBA moratorium lifting, many previously agreed-upon trades that included different moving parts have become official. There have been several trades expanded into multi-team deals, including the six-team trade that landed Klay Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks.

This deal, which of course was headlined by Thompson’s sign and trade agreement with the Mavericks, also included Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson. In this deal, Denver sent second round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, which incentivize them to take Jackson’s contract.

This trade became official on Saturday, but was not announced on social media by the Nuggets until Sunday when they thanked Jackson for his time in Denver:

Jackson had some ups and downs during his time with the Nuggets, but was on their 2023 championship roster, and played a role during that regular season. Falling out of Denver’s rotation shortly before that postseason began, Jackson only appeared in six playoff games, tallying just 18 total minutes. That said, he will always be an NBA champion, and is appreciated by the Nuggets for what he brought during his time there.

Denver has been very quiet this offseason outside of the Jackson deal, but they remain in pursuit of Clippers guard Russell Westbrook via trade or signing in free agency following a buyout. Westbrook would be a big addition for Denver, especially with the newly available guard minutes.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News