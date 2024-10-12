Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Gets Honest About Losing Two Players
The Denver Nuggets are not the same team that won the 2023 NBA championship. While they still have the starting quartet of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, some key pieces have departed.
Bruce Brown and Jeff Green signed elsewhere in free agency following that 2023 playoff run. Earning himself a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, Brown departed in a move many saw coming. The Green departure was a bit more unexpected, as he signed with the Houston Rockets on a two-year, $16M deal.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the next Nuggets player to depart, doing so after this past season when he signed with the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $66M deal (contract details via Spotrac).
Speaking with Matt Brooks of Nuggets.com, Gordon mentioned the departures of both Green and Caldwell-Pope when speaking about where this team is now.
“Love them. Love ‘em. Love ‘em. Love ‘em. We got better," Gordon said of his team’s offseason additions. "I hate losing [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] and Jeff Green, but I like our additions."
It was interesting that Gordon mentioned Green and Caldwell-Pope, considering Green departed last year, but that was his honest statement to Brooks.
The Nuggets brought in Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric, two players who project to really elevate their second unit. This will be another very competitive year in the Western Conference.
