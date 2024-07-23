Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Reportedly Joining Philadelphia 76ers

Inside The Nuggets

Joey Linn

Feb 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson (7) and center Nikola Jokic (center) and forward Bruce Brown (11) on the bench in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a very busy NBA offseason. Signing Paul George to a maximum contract in free agency, Philadelphia has also reached agreements with Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin, and others. Also reaching a five-year contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers have been very active this summer.

Not done making moves, it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday morning that the 76ers are expected to sign veteran point guard Reggie Jackson. As Wojnarowski reported, Jackson first needs to clear waivers following a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, but is expected to join the 76ers once he becomes a free agent.

Jackson spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, where he appeared in all 82 regular season games. Winning a championship with the Nuggets in 2023, Jackson was traded by the LA Clippers to the Hornets at the 2023 trade deadline, and signed with Denver after being waived by Charlotte. Jackson was traded to Charlotte again this past summer, and again he was waved, this time signing in Philadelphia upon clearing waivers.

Jackson has spent 13 seasons in the NBA, appearing in 853 games (529 starts). Spending four seasons with the Clippers, Jackson is very familiar with 76ers star Paul George, and the two have a close relationship. George recruited several of his close friends to the Clippers during his time there, and likely had a hand in Jackson coming to Philadelphia.

It will be interesting to see how big Jackson's role is in Philadelphia.

Joey Linn

