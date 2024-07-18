Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Sends Message to Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made his first Instagram post since 2023 on Wednesday. The post included several different pictures of Durant, and has already accumulated over 300,000 likes. Durant has 13.4 million followers on Instagram, but just 11 posts on his feed. Also limiting comments on his Instagram, it seems Durant can only receive comments from people he follows.
One comment Durant received under his latest Instagram post came from Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. In a message to Durant, the 2023 NBA champion reacted to the watch the Suns star featured in his Instagram post:
Watson appeared in 80 games for the Nuggets last season, getting his first rotation opportunity at the NBA level after being selected 30th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. It was a solid season for Watson who showed his defensive ability, but struggled with his shot. Converting on just 29.6% of his three-point attempts, Watson will certainly want to improve in that department next season.
Watson appeared in five playoff games during Denver’s 2023 championship run, including three against Durant’s Phoenix Suns.
A first round pick out of UCLA, Watson appeared in 32 games for the Bruins in the 2021-22 season. Not showing much offensive ability in his one college season, Watson was drafted due to his athleticism and defensive ability. The hope in Denver is that Watson can become a capable enough three-point shooter to get consistent rotation minutes throughout his career.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement