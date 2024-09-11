Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Major Contract News

The Denver Nuggets have officially announced Jamal Murray's contract extension

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
It was announced on Saturday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Denver Nuggets had agreed to a contract extension with star point guard Jamal Murray.

Via Wojnarowski: “Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender.”

It took a few days, but the Nuggets have now officially announced this major news.

Via Nuggets: “The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Jamal Murray to a multi-year contract extension, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today.”

The team added additional information on Murray, writing in their press release, "Murray averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from three in 31.5 minutes per game last season, eclipsing or matching career-highs in points per game, assists per game, FG% and 3FG%.

He was one of three players to average 20+ points and six assists on 40%+ three-point shooting (James, Brunson) and had 10 games with 10+ assists, marking more than his last three seasons combined."

Jalen Brunson abd Jamal Murray
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets did not reveal the terms of this deal, it’s been reported many places that it is for four years and over $200M in value. This keeps Denver’s star duo of Murray and Nikola Jokic together longterm.

Published
Joey Linn

