Denver Nuggets Player Reacts to Viral Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards Moment

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a basketball genius

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic is one of the smartest basketball players to ever play the game. While many can't fully understand how he processes being on the court, those on the court with him know better than anyone.

When the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Jokic showed his prowess on full display. The three-time MVP absolutely stunned Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert as he knew all of the Timberwolves' plays before they even ran them.

"We have a spy on bench, man," Gobert said. "Jokic knew the play but we didn't say anything."

Christian Braun was asked about the viral moment, to which he gave a very unsurprised reaction. According to Braun, it's something that Jokic does all the time.

“He does that a lot," Brauns aid. "He honestly does it every game. "He does it every game, but there was even one possession — you guys can go find it — he grabbed me and moved me into where I was supposed to be... He knew what they were gonna do. So he literally grabbed me and put me in a different position. … He does that pretty often, so it’s not really a shocker to me, but it’s kind of funny to see other teams’ reactions to it."

People tend to forget just how good of a basketball player Nikola Jokic truly is. For those that forget, you don't become a three-time NBA MVP and a one-time NBA Finals MVP without being a genius.

