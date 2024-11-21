Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Player Suffers Major Injury

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is out for the forseeable future

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with forward Vlatko Cancar (31) on the bench while keeping a heating pad on his wrist in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
After waiting 10 games due to injury, Vlatko Cancar finally made his return to the Denver Nuggets on November 15. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, he only played a grand total of three games before suffering an injury again.

To make matters worse, it sounds like Cancar's knee injury was a serious one. According to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, Cancar will be out for the foreseeable future.

“Not necessarily (season-ending). It could go a couple different ways. We’re still gathering information, letting the knee calm down a little bit,” Malone said. “So I don’t want to get doom and gloom. But he’s out for the foreseeable future”

Two seasons ago, Cancar played 60 games for the Nuggets and averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 48/37/93 shooting from the field. He didn't play a single game last season due to injury and has only played four games this season due to injury. It's' been an incredibly rough two seasons for Cancar with how many major injuries he's sustained.

“I’m not gonna go into all the details, but some different options will be on the table for Vlatko, and we’ll try to educate him,” Malone said.

The Denver Nuggets are still missing Nikola Jokic due to personal reasons, and Aaron Gordon due to a right calf strain. The team has been shorthanded, but still has a record of 8-5.

