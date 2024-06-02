Denver Nuggets Potentially Interested in 14-Year NBA Veteran
After falling short in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, it's become a very unanimous opinion that the Denver Nuggets need to make some moves. While the team shouldn't blow up by any means, the biggest issue is that they need more depth after losing Jeff Green and Bruce Brown.
Nuggets insider Harrison Wind stated that there are people within the organization who are fans of 14-year NBA veteran and former All-Star Gordon Hayward. Here is the exact excerpt from Wind's article.
"Hayward landed in Oklahoma City at the trade deadline and was supposed to steady the Thunder’s bench rotation but didn’t find much success. He averaged 17 minutes in 26 games at the end of the regular season but then fell out of the rotation during a second-round loss to the Clippers and failed to score a single point in 46 total playoff minutes (0-3 shooting). But I think there’s still good basketball here. He posted solid numbers in Charlotte to start the year — 14.5 points per game on shooting efficiency that was in line with his career averages. I know there are people within the Nuggets who are fans of Hayward."
When it comes to Hayward, it's starting to feel like his best days may be behind him. While he could potentially have some level of similar contribution as Jeff Green, it still feels like there's a very high chance that he wouldn't produce. With the way the salary cap is positioned, the Denver Nuggets need to take a gamble for some depth, but Hayward may not be the right option.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets