Denver Nuggets President Reveals How Team Will Change Next Season
After shockingly losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have to make changes. Besides the obvious roster changes, it's a change in mindset that's also necessary - Nuggets president Josh Kroenke agrees.
During the Nuggets' exit interviews, Kroenke revealed how the team's mentality will shift now that they're no longer NBA champions.
"We're gonna go back to being the hunter," Kroenke said. "We now have another solid chip on our shoulder which wasn't there 12 months ago at this time - or 11 months ago, I guess we hadn't won it yet. But I'm excited to see what the group can do to come back with that sort of motivation and this type of experience underneath them."
As idealistic as it sounds for the Nuggets to change their mentality next season, that wasn't the team's problem at all this season. Denver was hunting the first seed, and mainly lost against the Timberwolves due to exhaustion. The team didn't have enough of a bench and relied far too heavily on their starting unit throughout the playoffs. There needs to be a bigger onus on the front office and organization to provide better depth next season, but that's also going to be incredibly difficult with the NBA's new cap rules.
The Denver Nuggets will be a top contending team to watch next season.
