Denver Nuggets Receive Incredibly Devastating News
The Denver Nuggets had a plethora of high hopes for their first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes II. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down on Friday night.
During Friday night's NBA Summer League game against the LA Clippers, DaRon Holmes suffered an apparent leg injury that had him leave the arena on crutches. It turns out, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DaRon Holmes II suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. He is expected to miss the entire 2024-25 NBA season for the Denver Nuggets and is not expected to even start his rookie season this upcoming year. Before getting injured, he had 11 points and 7 rebounds in 26 minutes.
The Denver Nuggets were expected to use DaRon Holmes II as their backup big man alongside Dario Saric for the 2024-25 NBA season. In the past two seasons, the team has lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green, and Bruce Brown. The loaded roster that the team had two seasons ago is starting to feel like a thing of the distant past. While the team has acquired Dario Saric, that's still only one key rotation player after losing multiple; they are still looking to sign Russell Westbrook.
This season, the Denver Nuggets absolutely need their younger players like Christian Braun to step up. It's not really a matter of whether they can do it, it's a matter that they need to do now.
