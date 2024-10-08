Denver Nuggets Release Multiple Players After Celtics Preseason Games
The Denver Nuggets finished up their global exhibition games against the Boston Celtics, losing both games 0-2. After the games, the Nuggets made multiple roster moves, releasing three different players.
In the first game of the exhibition, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics 104-130. In the second game of the exhibition, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics 103-107. Nikola Jokic didn't play more than 19 minutes in either game of the exhibition, allowing younger players to get a chance to shine.
While the Nuggets gave younger players a chance to shine, they decided to release three of those younger players. The team released Jahmir Young, Jaylin Williams, and Gabe McGlothan. All three players were training camp invites, and according to Harrison Wind, will likely be on Grand Rapids Gold in the G League.
Jahmir Young is a 6 ft 1 in guard who was undrafted out of Maryland. He was First-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023. Jaylin Williams is a 6 ft 8 in power forward who was undrafted out of Auburn; he was Second-team All-SEC in 2024. Gabe McGlothan is a 6 ft 7 in power forward who went undrafted out of Grand Canyon College. He was First-team All-WAC in 2024 and Second-team All-WAC in 2023.
The Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns next in the preseason on October 13.
