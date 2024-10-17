Denver Nuggets Release Multiple Players Before Timberwolves Game
One of the biggest opportunities during the NBA preseason is for players to join a team's preseason roster and prove themselves for a roster spot. The Denver Nuggets have been one of those teams constantly searching for the right player during preseason, and have made another roster move in the process.
Before facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have released three different training camp players: Andrew Funk, Will Richardson, and Charles Bediako.
Andrew Funk is a 6 ft 5 in, 25-year-old guard who used to play for the Chicago Bulls. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft and joined the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA summer league. He then joined the Grand Rapids Gold G League team where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists a game. His next stop was as a two-way player with the Chicago Bulls.
Will Richardson is a 6 ft 5, 25-year-old guard who was undrafted out of Oregon. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft, Richardson joined the Grand Rapids Gold G League team where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Nuggets signed Richardson to their preseason team on October 8, 2024, and then waived him on October 16.
Charles Bediako is a 7 ft 0 in, 22-year-old center who went undrafted out of Alabama. In college, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022. Before joining the Denver Nuggets, he was a member of the Austin Spurs G League team where he averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
