Denver Nuggets Send Heartfelt Message to NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony
The Denver Nuggets have had some extremely talented players suit up for their franchise across 59 seasons in the NBA/ABA. From stars like Alex English and David Thompson to arguably the best player in basketball today in Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have been able to acquire and develop stars despite being a smaller market.
Looking at Hall of Famers, Jokic will undoubtedly be there someday, but the three-time MVP still has plenty left in the tank before he decides to call it a career. However, former Nuggets star forward and 2003 third overall pick Carmelo Anthony was finally enshrined into the Hall of Fame this weekend as a member of the Class of 2025.
While some fans might know Anthony more for his time with the New York Knicks, where he was a superstar on one of the most popular franchises in North American sports, Anthony became a star with Denver. Anthony helped lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in 2009, before he was traded two seasons later.
During his Hall of Fame induction, Anthony took some time to send a heartfelt message to the Nuggets, and in return, Denver shared some words for him as well.
Denver's Message To Carmelo Anthony
"An icon of the game and now a Naismith Hall of Famer," Denver wrote. "Congrats Melo 🫡."
Even though Anthony's number hasn't been retired by the Nuggets, a controversial move by many, it makes sense when you realize that Nikola Jokic wears number 15 as well. However, that shouldn't diminish what Anthony accomplished with the Nuggets.
Across 564 games with the franchise, Anthony averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He also logged four All-Star appearances and made All-NBA four times as well. Playing alongside stars like Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, and Marcus Camby, the Nuggets were never able to get over the hump in his tenure.
After trading away Anthony to the Knicks, the Nuggets had one good season in 2012-13, winning 57 games. However, after that, they weren't competitive again until the Jokic era, which is where they are now.
As for the controversial jersey retirement, perhaps an answer on that will come when Jokic's playing days are over, unless the franchise decides to retire Anthony's number 15 and allow Jokic to continue playing with it. Regardless, Anthony is a legend for the Nuggets and is being celebrated as such this weekend.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Stunning Nikola Jokic, Serbia Upset vs Finland
Carmelo Anthony’s Heartfelt Message To Nuggets During HOF Induction
How Does Denver's Offseason Moves Improve Their Title Chances?