Denver Nuggets Sign Multiple Players After Celtics Preseason Games
This week, the Denver Nuggets released three players after their preseason games against the Boston Celtics. After letting go of three training camp players, the Denver Nuggets have now signed three new ones as the preseason continues.
The Denver Nuggets announced the signings of Will Richardson, Andrew Funk, and Charles Bediako to training camp contracts on Tuesday.
Will Richardson is a 6 ft 5 in guard who played with the Grand Rapids Gold G-League team last season. He was undrafted out of Oregon, where he played for four years. Throughout his four-year college career, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals on 46/39/76 shooting from the field.
Andrew Funk is a 6 ft 5 in guard who recently played for the Chicago Bulls last season; he was waived by the Bulls after only playing five games. In college, at both Bucknell and Penn State, Funk was known as a sharpshooter. In his final season with Penn State, he averaged 12.5 points and shot 44% from the field and 41% from three. In 2022, he was named to the Second-team All-Patriot League.
Charles Bediako is a 7 ft 0 in center who played with the Austin Spurs last season. He was undrafted out of Alabama, where he averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks on 67% shooting from the field.
It's hard to say which of the three prospects will have a future with the Denver Nuggets, but the best way to think about it is in terms of which position the Nuggets need the most help with.
