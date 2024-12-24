Denver Nuggets Star Breaks Silence on NBA Trade Rumors
The Denver Nuggets are a team that's recently found themselves at the center of the NBA trade rumor mill. The latest report from Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that the team is interested in bringing star-caliber players like Zach LaVine, Cam Johnson, and more.
The big caveat: the Nuggets would likely have to give up Michael Porter Jr. to get a big move done.
Now that Porter's name has swirled throughout trade rumors, the Denver Nuggets made sure to have a conversation with him about it.
"They've reached out to me and said it's all noise," Porter said. "There's nothing serious going on, and if there was, they would let me know."
While Porter trusts what the Nuggets organization has said to him about the rumors, he's also realistic to know that he wouldn't be told anything if he actually was being traded.
"They've said they love how I'm playing, and to keep being aggressive, keep playing, and they have no desire to move me right now," Porter said. "But I also know they wouldn't tell me if they wanted to move me."
Through 26 games this season, Michael Porter Jr. has averarged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 51/39/69 shooting from the field.
Whatever issues the Nuggets have had aren't Porter's fault, the team just isn't constructed well enough. Their bench isn't deep enough anymore and they truly miss the two-way play of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Despite that, the team is still in the fifth seed with a record of 16-11.
