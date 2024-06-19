Denver Nuggets Star Makes Big Announcement

Inside The Nuggets

This Nuggets star has a big announcement

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass to guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA offseason is an opportunity for players to do a lot of different things. With opportunities to improve their game, spend time with family, and take part in different summer hobbies, players also use the offseason to grow their brands.

For Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, this includes expanding his New Balance line, which already includes a wide range of shoes and other apparel. In a collaboration Instagram post with New Balance on Monday, Murray announced the exciting news that his personal favorite TWO WXY v4 "Choco" shoes that were initially created as a Player's Edition are now available for purchase.

New Balance has a lot of top NBA athletes along with Murray, including Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, and more. WNBA star Cameron Brink is also a New Balance athletes, as is Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Releases like this are always exciting, because it gives fans an opportunity to sport the same shoes as their favorite athletes. As the post from Murray and New Balance explained, these shoes were a personal favorite of the Nuggets star, and while they were not initially available for purchase, they now are in North America.

Murray has put together an incredible career for himself that still has a lot of high-level years left, as he hopes to help bring another title to Denver alongside Nikola Jokic.

