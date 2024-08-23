Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Reportedly Made $350K Purchase After Olympics

Serbian basketball star Nikola Jokic reportedly made a big purchase after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Nov 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Nov 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic led Serbia to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jokic made history in this run, becoming the first player to ever lead the Olympics in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Coming within minutes of upsetting Team USA in the semifinals game, Serbia was on the brink of a gold medal game against France, but could not finish the job. Instead lining up with Germany for the bronze medal game, Serbia turned in an impressive showing to still leave Paris with a medal.

This historic tournament from Jokic in Paris helped lead Serbia through a very difficult bracket.

While he was undoubtedly his team's best player, Jokic was not without help at the Olympics. Several Serbia players stepped up in a big way, and Jokic has reportedly purchased them a very expensive gift.

In a report from Blic (h/t Eurohoops), it was revealed that Jokic purchased his 11 Olympic teammates $32,500 Rolex watches, putting the total cost at $357,500.

This is a great gesture from Jokic, who is entering the second year of a five-year, $276M contract with the Nuggets (via Spotrac).

While some of Jokic's Olympic teammates are in the NBA, most of them are not. Gifting the entire roster a $32,500 Rolex watch, Jokic helped thank them for their contributions to Serbia's bronze medal.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

