Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Ex-Teammate's Instagram Post

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship in 2023 behind a historic postseason run from Nikola Jokic. Averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists during the run, Jokic led the entire NBA postseason in total points, rebounds, and assists.
While Jokic’s greatness in the 2023 playoffs was undeniable, he had a great supporting cast around him. Jamal Murray had incredible performances throughout this run, and other players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. each came up big in key spots.
In addition to the starters, Denver also got great production from Bruce Brown that entire year.
Now with the Toronto Raptors, Brown sent out an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Via Brown: “7”
Brown received a comment from his ex-teammate Michael Porter Jr.
Via Porter: “Yessirskiii”
Brown is entering his seventh season in the NBA, hence the caption. This is a big year for the 2023 champion, as he will likely need to play well in order to find a new home before the trade deadline.
In 416 career games, Brown has averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 48.1 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three. The versatile guard should draw interest from contenders if he stays healthy and performs well this season.
