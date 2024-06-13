Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
As a first round playoff game was ending between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, one of Nikola Jokic's brothers was seen punching a fan.
In a statement at the end of April, The Denver Police media relations unit told The Associated Press, "At this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident. The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department."
There have not been any major updates on the incident since it occurred, other than the fan being identified per TMZ, but on an episode of the Full Send podcast, Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. shared his thoughts on what occurred.
"Have you seen Joker's brother? He's humongous," Porter said. "They said one of the fans, like a Lakers fan was talking to him or whatever, chatting a little bit, and then Joker's brother came over the bleachers and just like punched him."
This situation is now a couple months old, and not much has come from it. That said, it was certainly a wild scene in the stands, but there has been minimal reporting outside of Porter's comments on what led to the altercation between the fan on Jokic's brother.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets