Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Trae Young's Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made an Instagram post.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has become one of the more underrated players in the NBA. While there are certainly flaws in his game, Young has averaged 25.5 points and 9.5 assists in 407 career games.

The only players in NBA history to average at least 25 points and nine assists for their career are Young and Oscar Robertson (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). Still just 26 years old, Young is on a great career trajectory.

Young has appeared in 27 postseason games across three different trips to the playoffs, averaging 26.4 points and 9.0 assists. The Hawks star has some big postseason moments under his belt, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Entering his seventh NBA season, Young made an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Via Young: “Feelin truly blessed🫶🏽”

Young received over 65,000 likes and 100 comments on this post, including one from Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr.

Via Porter: “My guy”

Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Porter and Young were both taken in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft. Young technically went fifth overall to the Dallas Mavericks but was traded to Atlanta in the Luka Doncic deal. Porter went 14th overall to Denver after falling due to injury concerns that have since proven to be less of an issue than some organizations anticipated.

