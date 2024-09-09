Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Star Receives Instagram Message From Former Teammate

Denver Nuggets NBA champion Aaron Gordon received a message from his former teammate

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and orward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
Aaron Gordon was selected fourth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA draft. Putting together some solid years in Orlando, Gordon never quite became the player he was projected to become as a top-five pick, and was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2021.

Owning career averages of 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 48.1 percent from the field, Gordon has been the best version of himself in Denver. Across four seasons with the Nuggets, Gordon has averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 54.2 percent from the field.

Thriving next to Nikola Jokic as a lob threat, Gordon is one of the NBA’s most athletic players. Entering the third year of his four-year, $86.6M contract, Gordon will likely be a priority for Denver’s longterm vision.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Gordon shared three photos of himself with Jay Z’s “Song Cry” included for the post’s audio.

“@augustus.exposures 📸🫡,” Gordon captioned his post, crediting the photographer.

Gordon received a comment from his former teammate Austin Rivers who played in Denver for parts of two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

“Yes yes and yes,” Rivers commented.

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22), guard Austin Rivers (25) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena.

Gordon was huge piece to Denver’s 2023 NBA championship, and projects to be as important as ever for the Nuggets next season after the departure of some key role players the last two years.

