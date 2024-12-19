Denver Nuggets Target Trade For $94 Million Elite Shooter
The Denver Nuggets have been stuck in limbo on whether the team needs to make a move or not. After standing pat all season, it seems like the team is leaning toward making a move.
According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are interested in numerous high-profile players. Specifically, the team is looking for a player who can offer significant offensive help. Here is the exact report from Amick's article.
"As a result, the Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas," Amick said.
Among those on the list is Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cam Johnson, who could potentially be a perfect fit for the Nuggets. Through 25 games this season, Johnson is averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 48/43/87 shooting from the field.
When it comes to fulfilling a specific role on the Nuggets, Johnson could replace either Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Michael Porter Jr. He's a fantastic two-way wing player who could provide an offensive load in either position. While Zach LaVine, Jordan Poole, or Jordan Clarkson would be a help offensively, it's not the exact fit that Johnson could provide.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 10:00 p.m. EST.
