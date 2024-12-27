Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in the second and final game of their in-season series matchup. The Cavaliers are coming into tonight's game on a five-game winning streak, while the Nuggets still have not found solid momentum.
The last time these two teams faced off ended in favor of Cleveland, and it was a very eye-opening moment for the Denver Nuggets. It showed Denver just how outclassed they truly were.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.
Jamal Murray is currently listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.
Aaron Gordon is listed as out with a right calf strain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he continues to rehab his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon.
The Cavaliers also have six players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, JT Thore, Luke Travers, Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade.
Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way G League contract, JT Thor is out due to his two-way contract, Luke Travers is also out due to his two-way contract, Craig Porter Jr. is out on G League assignment, Isaac Okoro is out due to a right shoulder AC joint sprain, and Dean Wade is questionable due to right knee soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
