Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets might have a severe health disadvantage against the Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) brings the ball up court beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
David Richard-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in the second and final game of their in-season series matchup. The Cavaliers are coming into tonight's game on a five-game winning streak, while the Nuggets still have not found solid momentum.

The last time these two teams faced off ended in favor of Cleveland, and it was a very eye-opening moment for the Denver Nuggets. It showed Denver just how outclassed they truly were.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.

Jamal Murray is currently listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.

Aaron Gordon is listed as out with a right calf strain.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets
Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he continues to rehab his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon.

The Cavaliers also have six players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, JT Thore, Luke Travers, Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade.

Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way G League contract, JT Thor is out due to his two-way contract, Luke Travers is also out due to his two-way contract, Craig Porter Jr. is out on G League assignment, Isaac Okoro is out due to a right shoulder AC joint sprain, and Dean Wade is questionable due to right knee soreness.

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.

