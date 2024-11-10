Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off in a battle of potential Western Conference surpremacy tonight. Both teams have a few kew injuries heading into the matchup.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Jalen Pickett. Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out due to a right ankle sprain, PJ Hall is out due to a G League two-way, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment. Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed as available against the Mavericks.
The Mavericks have six players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington. Luka Doncic is questionable with a left groin strain, Dante Exum is out with right wrist surgery, Jazian Gortman is out due to a G League two-way, Maxi Kleber is doubtful due to a right hamstring strain, Dereck Lively II is doubtful due to a right shoulder sprain, and P.J. is doubtful due to a right knee sprain. Both Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are listed as available against the Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
