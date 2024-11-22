Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight in a matchup that would typically be incredibly exciting but will miss some major firepower. There are a combined 11 players listed on the injury report.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.
Nikola Jokic is questionable due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out due to a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment. Jamal Murray is listed as available.
The Dallas Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman, and Brandon Williams. Luka Doncic is out due to a right wrist sprain, Kessler Edwards is out due to a G League two-way, Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, Jazian Gortman is out due to a G League two-way, and Brandon Williams is out due to a G League two-way. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks last faced off on November 10 in a game that was a Nuggets win. The two teams face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
