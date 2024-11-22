Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

There are multiple major All-Stars listed on the Nuggets vs Mavericks injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) fouls Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) fouls Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight in a matchup that would typically be incredibly exciting but will miss some major firepower. There are a combined 11 players listed on the injury report.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.

Nikola Jokic is questionable due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out due to a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment. Jamal Murray is listed as available.

The Dallas Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman, and Brandon Williams. Luka Doncic is out due to a right wrist sprain, Kessler Edwards is out due to a G League two-way, Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, Jazian Gortman is out due to a G League two-way, and Brandon Williams is out due to a G League two-way. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are listed as available.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks last faced off on November 10 in a game that was a Nuggets win. The two teams face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

