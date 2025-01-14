Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth and final game of the regular season series matchup tonight. The two teams just played their third game two days ago which resulted in a 112-101 win for the Nuggets. Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic continued to shine in the last match and fans are expecting more of the same today.

There are top level players listed on the injury report for both teams tonight, and it'll likely end up being a major factor in who wins.

The Nuggets have eight players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Julian Strawther.

Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable as he deals with an illness.

Jamal Murray is listed as probable as he continues to deal with left knee inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is probable with a right calf strain.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Julian Strawther is probable with a right knee strain.

The Mavericks have five players listed on their report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, and Jazian Gortman.

Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain.

Kyrie Irving is currently questionable with a lumbar back sprain.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kessler Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, and Jazian Gortman is out due to his two-way contract.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST.

