Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 2 Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets may be missing a crucial player against the LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are poised and ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of their best-of-seven series of the first round of the playoffs.

The Nuggets were able to pull out a gutsy win in overtime in game one behind some late-game heroics from Russell Westbrook, who hit the three that gave the Nuggets a two-point lead with around 20 seconds left in the game.

Denver trailed for most of the game but was able to stay the course and keep themselves within striking range and capitalize on the mistakes the Clippers made. Nikola Jokic was once again a key component to the Nuggets' success as he totaled 29 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block on 50/25/67 shooting splits.

The Nuggets are coming into game two with two players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon and DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

Jamal Murray is AVAILABLE.

Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE while he deals with right calf injury management.

DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.

James Harden is AVAILABLE.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in game two of their series Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

