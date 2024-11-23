Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, in what will be another installment of the great matches these two teams have with one another. The Nuggets swept the season series last season and beat the Lakers 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams have a combined 12 players listed on their injury report.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Bronny James, Jaxson Hayes, Quincy Olivari, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. Anthony Davis is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with left plantar fasciitis, Bronny James is out with a left heel contusion, Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain, Quincy Olivari is out with a right ankle sprain, Jarred Vanderbilt is recovering from right foot surgery, and Christian Wood is out recovering from left knee surgery. LeBron James is listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player