Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat face off tonight in a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals. The Nuggets will be looking to extend their win streak to four games while pushing the Heat to a losing streak of three games.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Jamal Murray. Vlatko Cancar is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is listed as out with a right calf strain, PJ Hall is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Jamal Murray is listed as questionable to concussion protocols.
The Heat have five players listed on their injury report: Josh Christopher, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Keshad Johnson, and Kevin Love. Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way G League contract, Tyler Herro is available but dealing with a lower back contusion, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable and is dealing with recondition to return to competition, Keshad Johnson is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Kevin Love is out as he is conditioning to return to competition.
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
