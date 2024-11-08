Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Injury Report

There are important names listed on the injury report between the Nuggets and Heat

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat face off tonight in a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals. The Nuggets will be looking to extend their win streak to four games while pushing the Heat to a losing streak of three games.

The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Jamal Murray. Vlatko Cancar is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is listed as out with a right calf strain, PJ Hall is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Jamal Murray is listed as questionable to concussion protocols.

The Heat have five players listed on their injury report: Josh Christopher, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Keshad Johnson, and Kevin Love. Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way G League contract, Tyler Herro is available but dealing with a lower back contusion, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable and is dealing with recondition to return to competition, Keshad Johnson is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Kevin Love is out as he is conditioning to return to competition.

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

