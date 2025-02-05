Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Multiple key players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a shot as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a shot as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in the fourth and final meeting of their regular season series.

The Nuggets currently hold the 2-1 lead in the season series, winning their most recent game with a final score of 125-113. Michael Porter Jr. led the team in scoring, totaling 36 points on 55/58/100 shooting splits. However, Nikola Jokic tallied another triple-double with 27 points. 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Nuggets are coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.

Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management

Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.

Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.

The Pelicans have four players listed on their report: Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones, and Daniel Theis.

Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain. There is still no timetable for return

Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture.

Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain and Daniel Theis is questionable with a right thumb sprain.

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News