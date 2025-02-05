Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in the fourth and final meeting of their regular season series.
The Nuggets currently hold the 2-1 lead in the season series, winning their most recent game with a final score of 125-113. Michael Porter Jr. led the team in scoring, totaling 36 points on 55/58/100 shooting splits. However, Nikola Jokic tallied another triple-double with 27 points. 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management
Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Pelicans have four players listed on their report: Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones, and Daniel Theis.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain. There is still no timetable for return
Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture.
Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain and Daniel Theis is questionable with a right thumb sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
