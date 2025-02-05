Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pelicans:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

Russell Westbrook (Left Hamstring Strain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery… pic.twitter.com/XObEmcWdoU