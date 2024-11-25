Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New York Knicks today, the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Nuggets have won nine times in the last 12 meetings against the Knicks, dating back to the 2018-2019 season. This Knicks team, however, has some new faces on the roster that could give the Nuggets a challenge, but they may be out of tonight's action.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Jalen Pickett, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon remains out with his right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out dealing with repair to his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, Jalen Pickett is out on G League assignment, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor strain.
The Knicks also have six players listed on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Miles McBride, and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Karl-Anthony Towns is currently listed as questionable with a left calf contusion, Mitchell Robinson is out due to left ankle surgery, Precious Achiuwa is out with a strained left hamstring, Boo Buie III is out on his two-way contract, Miles McBride is questionable with left knee femoral syndrome, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out on his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List