Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
After blowing out the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are immediately putting their four-game winning streak to the test against the Orlando Magic.
Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic will be the second and final meeting of the regular season series. The Nuggets took the first meeting by a final score of 113-100.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in their latest meeting totaling a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 blocks. Jokic was able to complete this without playing a minute in the fourth quarter as well.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with six players listed on their report: Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE with left knee inflammation.
Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management.
Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee rehabilitation from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Magic have five players listed on their injury report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris, Mac McClung, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with left hamstring soreness, Gary Harris is questionable with a left hamstring injury maintenance, Mac McClung is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Suggs is doubtful with a left quad contusion, and Moritz Wagner is out with a torn left ACL.
The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic will face off Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers