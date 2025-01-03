Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated matchup between two of the league's premier big men tonight.
Tonight will be the very first time that Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic face off this season. The Nuggets took the series 3-1 last season, but Wembanyama has evolved his game from last year and will be looking to push the Nuggets to their limits.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.
Aaron Gordon is out as he continues to deal with a right calf strain. Missing his fifth straight game.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract as well, and DaRon Holmes II is with right achilles tendon repair.
The Spurs have four players listed on their report: Jeremy Sochan, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix,
Jeremy Sochan is out with bilateral lower back tightness which began after he finished off a dunk in the LA Clippers game.
David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is also out due to his two-way contract,
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
