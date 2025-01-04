Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a rematch from last night's game, but today's game will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio Texas. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were able to hold on to the lead in the final moments of last night's game and come away with the 113-110 win over the Nuggets.
Both Nikola Jokic and Wembanyama, put up monster performances and fans can expect to see another showdown between these two elite big men tonight.
The injury report for today's game remains almost similar to yesterday's game minus one additional player. The Nuggets have six players listed on their report: Aaron Gordon, Spencer Jones, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Trey Alexander, and PJ Hall.
Aaron Gordon remains out with a calf strain, missing his sixth straight game.
Spencer Jones is probable with a right adductor strain, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right achilles tendon, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract.
The Spurs have the same four players listed on their report: Jeremy Sochan, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Jeremy Sochan is questionable with bilateral lower back tightness, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Trae Young's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player