Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are heading to Utah to take on the Jazz for the third time this season. The Nuggets have won both other meetings, each one decisively.
In their latest match-up against Utah, Denver won with a final score of 122-103. Nikola Jokic led the way in their last matchup, totaling 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Both teams have numerous starters listed on their injury report.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.
Aaron Gordon remains out with a right calf strain, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out on his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon.
The Jazz have six players listed on their injury report: Collin Sexton, John Collins, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, David Garcia Jones, and Oscar Tshiebwe.
Collin Sexton is now available as he was dealing with a left fourth finger dip avulsion fracture, John Collins is doubtful with a left hip contusion, Keyonte George is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, David Garcia Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Oscar Tshiebwe is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
