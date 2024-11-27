Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Official Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are heading on the road to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game that Denver really needs to win. Both teams played the New York Knicks in their last games, but the Nuggets unfortunately got blown out at home while the Jazz were able to beat the Knicks at home.
Denver has six players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Jalen Pickett, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon remains out with a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair to his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, Jalen Pickett is out on G League assignment, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor strain.
The Jazz have announced that Jordan Clarkson is out with left plantar fasciitis, John Collins is questionable with a left knee contusion, Kyle Filipowski is out with left lower leg inflammation, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Lauri Markkanen is out due to personal reasons, and both Cody Williams and David Jones Garcia are out on G League assignments.
The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Utah on Wednesday night.
